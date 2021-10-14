Bonfire Night: Fireworks displays taking place in Bedfordshire in 2021

Bonfire Night is just one month away so now is the time to start pre-booking your tickets so you don't miss out on all the fun!

We have rounded up some of the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Bedfordshire so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.

Bedford

> The Horse & Groom at Clapham Bedford is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular Fireworks on Saturday, October 30. The pub on the High Street is opening the doors at 6pm, and the display is at 7.30pm.

There will also be a fun fair and food and drinks. Tickets will be sold on the gate and are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

> Bedford Blues is delighted to announce plans for it's annual Fireworks Display and Funfair at Goldington Road on Friday, November 5.

Gates will open at 6pm and visitors will be able to enjoy the fun fair, and a smaller, children firework display will take place from 7pm, ahead of the main event at 8pm. Tickets can bought in advance online.

Suitable for every age, the home of the Blues can serve as the ultimate family night out or a great night out with friends before wandering into town, situated just a five-minute walk away.

There will also be a range of food outlets and outdoor bars.

Last admission is 8pm to ensure no one misses out on the evening’s events so make sure to arrive in good time. Tickets are just £6 in advance online - or £8 on the gate, with children under six going free.

The event is sponsored by Eagle Brewery and Barons BMW.

Pulloxhill

The Cross Keys in Pulloxhill is hosting its annual firework display on Friday, November 5.

Gates open at the pub, on the High Street at 6.30pm and the display starts at 8pm. There will be Gumble's Amusments, Little Brownie Company, Ice Cream Joe, Fold Me Close Pizza and local stalls at the event.

Tickets, available from The Cross Keys, are £7.50 for adults and £5 for children. Call 01525 712442 or email [email protected].

Arlesey

The Fox and Duck in Stotfold, Arlesey, will be hosting a fireworks and bonfire night on Friday, November 5. The doors open at 6pm.