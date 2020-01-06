Calling all Bedfordshire artists - it's competition time

Are you feeling crafty? Well, a new competition has been unveiled to celebrate talent across Bedfordshire.

The competition - run by East of England based crafting company Cosy Owl - is open to crafters/artists of any medium.

It's competition time

Entrants will be required to submit their homemade entry via one of the Cosy Owl social media channels - Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The competition is open for three weeks and closes on Monday, February 27. To be in with a chance of winning one of three prizes, artists' creations will need to be inspired by the winter season and be an original creation.

Crafters and artists of any art form in Bedfordshire will have an opportunity to share their original work with other talented artists across the East of England.

Cosy Owl managing director, Richard Fewings, said: “We’re excited to launch a competition which will be open to artists across the East of England. Our close-knit candle-making community regularly share ideas and inspiration around craft making and it will be really interesting to see what other art and craft entries enter into the competition.”

For any artists interested in entering, full terms and conditions can be found on the Cosy Owl website here