Drayton Manor Park CLOSED due to severe flooding in the aftermath of Storm Dennis

Theme park lake bursts its banks leaving the popular visitor attraction under water for the start of half term holidays

While the UK recovers from two weeks of extreme weather, Drayton Manor Park is experiencing the aftermath, with significant flooding in the park meaning it will remain closed until at least Wednesday this week.

The park will be closed for at least three days

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, management at the Staffordshire-based attraction made the decision to close the park yesterday (Sunday) after the main lake burst its banks, flooding the park.

Prior to the closure, the park had been operating a reduced number of rides and attractions as a result of the adverse weather conditions in the region.

It has since confirmed it will be closed today (Monday), tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday February 19, while recovery teams begin the clean-up and extensive repair work in the park.

William Bryan, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “We made the decision to close the park yesterday following adverse weather conditions which caused significant flooding on-site.

Devastating scenes at Drayton Manor

“Thankfully the rain has now stopped, but flooding from the main lake means a number of areas are still submerged under water. The Drayton Manor team is working tirelessly to get the site back to normal as quickly as possible, and we are hoping to re-open to the public towards the end of the week.

“As always, the safety of our guests and staff is our utmost priority, and we are doing everything we can to ensure the site is safe and secure for visitors to enjoy.

“We have contacted all guests with existing reservations and have refunded tickets, or arranged alternative dates to visit. We will be providing regular updates throughout the week via our website and social media channels, and would advise guests to check ahead of travelling to avoid disappointment.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope we will be able to welcome visitors again soon.”

Management has apologised to customers

If guests have tickets for these dates, they can call the park directly on 01827 287979 to rearrange or refund their visit.