Get ready for Halloween by picking your own pumpkin at this new Bedfordshire patch

Get ready for Halloween by visiting a new Pick Your Own pumpkin patch in Moggerhanger.

Secret Pumpkin is a five acres site on Andersons Farm & Nursery, Blunham Road in Moggerhanger.

It grows more than 20,000 pumpkins, with 25 different pumpkin varieties and 10 different varieties of squash.

But the rarest variety is the special Golden Secret Pumpkin - which is hidden in the site each day. The lucky person who finds the pumpkin will win a special prize.

Tickets provide entry to its outdoor pumpkin patch, free parking, children's activities, (pumpkin carving, mini tractors, space hoppers, straw fun) and plenty of unique photo backdrops!

Wheelbarrows will be available for use on a first come first serve basis.

Food, refreshments and toilets available onsite.

You can find out more and book tickets online – or visit the Facebook page for more information.