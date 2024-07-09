Join Biggleswade Rotary Club's next meeting
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Biggleswade Rotary Club meets every first and third Tuesday of the month at Stratton House Hotel at 6pm for 6.30pm.
The next meeting is on Tuesday 16th July when we have Lee Tavener from Sense College East talking to us about Connecting, Sight, Sound and Life. If you would like to join us for the meeting or know more about Rotary call 01767 686106 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.