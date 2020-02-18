Leg it to Milton Keynes Gallery to see 'playful' new exhibition of local art

Eclectic mix of 130 thought provoking pieces is sure to stir debate

Art lovers flocked to Milton Keynes Gallery on Friday (February 14) to get a glimpse of the venue’s first major exhibition of the year.

MK Calling 2020 features 130 works by mainly local artists, including painting, sculpture, films and installations.

Some of the items on display are sure to start fierce debate, with gallery director Anthony Spira describing the collection as ‘exciting, dynamic and playful’.

The free exhibition, which runs until May 17, showcases a range of established and up-and-coming artists.

The collection, selected by the gallery together with Stephanie Macdonald of 6a Architects and artist Stuart Whipps, features numerous pieces that reflect contemporary issues such as the environment and political climate.

Mr Spira said: “This is a wonderfully eclectic exhibition that attracted a huge number of submissions that enthralled and inspired the judging panel.

“We were thrilled to be able to create an open call exhibition of such ambition and quality here in Milton Keynes.

“There really is something for everyone in the show.”

Visit www.mkgallery.org/mkcalling2020