Fun at last year's open days. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue

Every child’s dream (and let’s face it, some grown ups) is about to become a reality as they have the chance to get up close to Bedfordshire’s firefighters – and their engines.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s fire and rescue service is throwing open the doors of its stations to host family fun days. And even better – entry is free.

There will be loads to do, including live demos, colouring competitions and the chance to dunk a firefighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for everyone who has ever longed to take a peek inside the emergency vehicles, you’re in luck – because you can do that too, as well as trying out some of the firefighting equipment.

There will also be fire safety advice on hand, and some tasty refreshments.

Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson said: “These events are a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and find out more about the work they do, all while raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity”.

There will also be a charity car wash at Bedford Fire Station from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, July 13.

Here’s when the open days are happening:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Fire Station, Studley Road – Saturday, July 12: 12pm – 4pm

Stopsley Fire Station, Stopsley Way – Saturday, July 19: 12pm – 4pm

Woburn Fire Station, George Street – Sunday, July 27: 12pm – 4pm

Potton Fire Station, Braybrooks Drive – Saturday, August 2: 12pm – 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford Fire Station, Barkers Lane – Saturday, August 9: 12pm – 4pm

Leighton Buzzard Fire Station, Lake Street – Saturday, August 23: 11am – 3pm

Biggleswade Fire Station, Chestnut Avenue – Saturday, August 30: 10am – 2pm

Ampthill Fire Station, Oliver Street – Saturday, September 6: 12pm – 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toddington Fire Station, Dunstable Road – Saturday, September 13: 12pm – 4pm

Sandy Fire Station, Ivel Road – Sunday, September 21: 12pm – 4pm

Harrold Fire Station, Odell Road – Saturday, September 27: 12pm – 4pm

Kempston Fire Station, Southfield Road – Saturday, October 4: 12pm – 4pm

Shefford Fire Station, Ivel Road – Saturday, November 1: 12pm – 4pm

The date of the open day at Dunstable Fire Station is to be confirmed, after it was postponed earlier this month.