It’s full steam ahead for a weekend of family fun as Stotfold Watermill’s popular Working Steam Weekend returns.

And the event will be a real blast from the past - giving visitors the rare opportunity to see a collection of historic steam-driving machines that were once used for ploughing, threshing and harvesting - and were cutting edge technology in their day!

Stotfold’s working watermill will be operating all weekend demonstrating how locally harvested and threshed grain is ground into Stotfold Mill’s quality stone-ground flour.

But that’s not all .

As well as the huge variety of engines of all shapes and sizes demonstrating how they were originally used in the 19th century, visitors will also be able to enjoy ploughing demonstrations using heavy horses and steam driven and vintage tractors.

The horses will also be showing off how they were historically used to pull carts and even fire engines.

You’ll also get the chance to see traditional working crafts and cider pressing in action, and pick up some bargains in the boutique craft tent.

There will be plenty of steam engines on display

Children will also be able to enjoy the vintage fair ride.

You’re sure to build up an appetite during your visit - and the award-winning Randall’s tea room will be open, along with food stalls, and not forgetting a bar.

If you are one of the lucky ones you might even get an exclusive spot on the terrace beside the mill stream!

Organiser Colin Clifford said: “The weather at the weekend is looking amazing.

There will be demonstrations of how the machines were originally used

“We’ve been working extremely hard over the last four weeks to get the show on the road. It’s all about historical steam machinery in action!

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone, new and old visitors alike.

“It’s a great day out for the kids with the fair rides and demonstrations – there’s loads of stuff going on... plus a beer tent for the adults!”

Money generated at the event are vital to keep Stotfold Mill and its nature reserve open as a visitor attraction that’s free to enjoy.

Heavy horses demonstrage how they once pulled fire engines

The show on Mill Lane, Stotfold is open from 10.30am to 5pm daily and tickets on the gate are £10 Adults, £5 Children (aged four to 16), or £8 for adults and £4 for children online in advance.