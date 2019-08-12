Tuck in to artisan treats at Frosts Foodie Festival in Woburn Sands this bank holiday weekend

The 10th Frosts Foodie Festival gets under way tomorrow (Saturday) with a lavish line-up of artisan food and drink treats.

The annual three day celebration returns to the popular Woburn Sands garden centre over the bank holiday weekend from August 24-26.

Colourful and tasty Bharita

The free family-friendly event will feature the best of locally-sourced produce along with mouth-watering treats from around the world.

Kids are well catered for with the Smart Raspberry Cookery School Milton Keynes, a free attraction that promises to teach youngsters how to bake bread and make delicious fruit kebabs.

Frosts Foodie Festival has everything for the artisan food afficionado, including spices, chilli sauces, vinegars, pies, cheeses, bread, scones, cakes and jams.

And what better way to wash these down than with a bottle of beer, your favourite flavoured cider or a variety of glorious gins?

Handcrafted spirits

A musical duo will entertain every day from noon until 2.15pm with classics ranging from Sinatra to Adele.

Parking is free and the festival is open each day from 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/FrostsGC/ www.twitter.com/FGFoodFestivals/ or www.instagram.com/frostsgardencentres/