Win a VIP two-night camping trip for four at the family-friendly Green Meadows festival at Oundle, near Wellingborough

Festival season is in full swing and we have a fantastic prize to be won by a group of ‘summer lovin’ music fans.

We’ve teamed up with Carlsberg, the official beer of Green Meadows festival to offer a VIP trip for four to this cool festival held at Oundle.

You won’t have to lift a finger to enjoy the prize - the tent will be erected and there will be roll mats, sleeping bags and goody bags to greet the winners.

Carlsberg are even throwing in a case of their new Danish Pilsner for you to enjoy.

Quick entry click here

Green Meadows is a small family festival based in Oundle near Peterborough from August 9-11.

This year’s line-up includes Dub Pistols, Dreadzone, Darren Emerson, Utah Saints, Elvana, Shades of Rhythm and many more.

Kids Corner at Green Meadows is a fun packed area dedicated to keeping the young ones entertained and a major reason why the event was voted Best Small Festival by FestivalKidz.com. There’s a wide variety of free activities fill the busy programme across all three days.

Meanwhile, The Village has all the features of a classic English village – great places to eat, shops and a pub with a range of ales and lagers. In the village pub you can see great songwriters perform close up.

To be in with a chance of winning please answer the following question and complete and post the coupon on this page. To enter online visit the What’s On section of this newspaper’s website. Entrants must be over 18.

Which artist performing at Green Meadows is a former band member of Underworld?

For more information on Green Meadows and to book tickets please click here

For more information about Carlsberg and live music click here

To enter the competition please click here