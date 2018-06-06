Top Gun and Dirty Dancing come to Shuttleworth

Prepare to have a night in the danger zone that will give you the time of your life when it comes to an outdoor movie night at The House in Shuttleworth later this month.

The events organised by Sundown will see Dirty Dancing on Friday June 29 and Top Gun on Saturday June 30 at the historic setting.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey star in the American coming of age drama Dirty Dancing.

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

It also features some of the a wide range of well known pop sonds including Hungry Eyes, Big Girls Don’t Cry and I’ve Had The Time of My Life.

Top Gun meanwhile is all about As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school.

They all compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom.

Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Tim Robbins will be part of an ensemble cast appearing in the popular film.

Not to be left out on the music front, Top Gun features the songs Dangerzone, Playing with the Boys and Take My Breath Away

Peope are being encouraged to bring along a picnic to have at the same time,

Both films start at 10pm and people are advised tobring your blankets and mats to sit on.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via www.sundowncinema.co.uk or by visiting the Facebook page www.facebook.com/sundowncine.

If you would prefer to purchase tickets by phone please call our Ticketsource direct on 0333 666 3366.

For further information about any of the screenings, contact tickets@sundowncinema.co.uk