What time is The Traitors on tonight? BBC schedule and when next episode is

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Traitors is back and the new season starts tonight 🔪
  • The Traitors is back for a third season of murder and intrigue.
  • A new batch of faithfuls and traitors will be competing for the prize.
  • Claudia Winkleman is back to host the hit BBC show.

The Traitors is starting the year with yet another serving of murder, intrigue and round table drama. Claudia Winkleman will be welcoming a fresh batch of faithfuls and traitors into the castle.

The game of detection, backstabbing and trust has proved to be a huge hit with audiences since it debuted over the festive period in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is back to start 2025 off with a bang and Claudia Winklemann has teased that things will be “different” this time. Here’s all you need to know:

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

The first episode of the new season of the beloved show starts on BBC One today (January 1). It is scheduled to begin at 8pm and will run for an hour, finishing at 9pm.

The Traitors season three starts on New Year's DayThe Traitors season three starts on New Year's Day
The Traitors season three starts on New Year's Day | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

The show is returning with its familiar schedule of three episodes a week, to keep you thoroughly engaged and entertained through the early weeks of the year. Episodes will be released on BBC and iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So for the first week of the show, the episodes will be on January 1, January 2 and January 3. There will be a total of 12 episodes, so the show will run for four weeks and conclude on Friday January 24.

What to expect from The Traitors season three?

Speaking ahead of the start of the new season, host Claudia Winkleman promised that things will be “different” for the show’s return. However she has kept a tight lip on what that will actually mean.

She said: “What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

What has been the best thing you’ve watched on TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].

Related topics:BoostBBCThe TraitorsTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice