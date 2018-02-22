Young stars rise at Potton pub

The first Pints and Performers event of the year will return to The Rising Sun in Potton.

First up is Daisy Keeble a singer songwriter who plays the acoustic guitar, she is from Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire, she writes her own songs and performs covers too in the style of acoustic indie, country and pop.

She has performed at various venues and pubs in Letchworth, Baldock, Hitchin, Ware and Stotfold to name but a few plus she has performed at the Balstock Music Festival in Baldock.

Second up is Georgia Nevada, she is an up and coming country singer songwriter from Hertfordshire. She has released one single called Loneliness and is working on her debut album. She takes her inspirations from the likes of country musicians Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.

Last up is the Jack Alexander band featuring Jack Alexander on lead guitar and vocals, with Dennis Fossett on cajon drum and Thomas Fossett on backing guitar.

Jack is an up and coming acoustic pop singer songwriter from Hertfordshire whose influences include George Ezra, Bob Dylan, Roo Panes and Ed Sheeran. Until January, Jack performed solo but recently decided to perform with backing musicians. .

Performers and Pints is on Saturday March 3. The music starts at 9pm and finishes about 11.30pm. Doors open from 8pm. Entrance to the event is free, but donations are welcome which goes directly to the musicians. For more info visit www.facebook.com/performerspints.