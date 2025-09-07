Convincing start for Biggleswade Rugby Club

Club coaches Gareth Hughes & Charlie Harris watch a fine performance

Biggleswade Rugby Club started the season in the best possible fashion with a convincing win. It was over old rivals, Stewarts & Lloyds who have had the better of the last seven games between the two clubs.

There were eight tries to savour in some champagne rugby.

New coach Gareth Hughes was delighted with the performance. “It was pleasing to see the team play so well. But there are still areas we need to work at on the training pitch” he said.

Seven regulars from last season were missing including centre Tom Richardson. He will be out for at least four months following knee surgery. Inspirational prop Dom Nott was also out at a family event.

3 Tries for Michael Hall

There were three debutants Len Swift (prop), Ajay Moni (centre) and Ciaran Sale (bench)

On a warm sunny afternoon Biggleswade kicked off towards the clubhouse with wind advantage. They were playing in their new strip of shirts with red on the back with a red & white striped front.

After a fast start it was not long before Biggleswade were on the scoreboard. Fly half Michael Hall carved through some flimsy defence for a try under the posts. Johnny Richardson converted the first of six successful kicks.

Like Biggleswade S & L were much changed from last season. They had no answer to the powerful brand of rugby which Biggleswade were playing. Michael Hall slipped through the vain clutches of the defence to get his second try.

Biggleswade’s third came after a good run down the left wing by full back Aaron Beyzade. When hauled down number eight Owen Wathen took on the charge to cross the line.

As well as finesse around the park Biggleswade also dominated the forward game. Luke Adde powered over for try number four from close range to get the first bonus point.

Quinn Heath who had an emergency trim on his fringe before the start saw his way more clearly to get try number five. S & L struck back on the stroke of half-time to get their first try.

Turning round trailing 33-7 the visitors had a more effective first twenty minutes of the second half. They added a second try and threatened more. But when they ran out of steam. Biggleswade finished the match more strongly with further tries from Charlie Franklin, Adam Beyzade and Michael Hall.

Next up is an away trip to Newbold-on-Avon who beat Bugbrooke by fifty points. Last year Biggleswade beat them home but lost away.