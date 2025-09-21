Improved Biggleswade exit Papa John Cup

Second Row Luke Adde on the Charge

Biggleswade lost 34-17 to Saffron Walden in the first round of the Papa John Cup.

Coach Gareth Hughes was upbeat about the team’s performance. “We were a lot more physical today. We competed hard at the breakdown in the line outs and the scrums were stronger.”

The team was much changed from last week with eight different players. Ben White and Ronan Watson were making their first team debuts. Jensen Beal, Luke Adde and James West came into the pack.

In the three quarters Ciaran Sale moved to fly half with Quinn Heath & Gavin Taylor in the centre. With 114 starts in his Biggy career Gavin was making a rare first team performance. But it was as if he had never been away.

Saffron Walden unbeaten in Eastern Counties 1 came with high expectations. But they were quickly disillusioned as Biggleswade started strongly.

Biggleswade opened the scoring with a cracking try from winger Charlie Franklin. It started from a scrum on the half-way line. Ben Redman picked up and went down the short side. At his side was Franklin who scorched over the ground for the touchdown.

Saffron Walden equalled the score with a catch & drive from a lineout close to the Biggleswade line.

The lineouts were going much better than last week with Jensen Beal and Ben Redman dominating front * back respectively. The scrums too were more solid.

Biggleswade regained the lead after half an hour. They battered away at the Walden line until scrum half Owen Williams squirreled his way over.

Back rowers James West and Jensen Beal who had done so much in attack and defence were both forced off within minutes of each other. Although both later returned.

After the break Walden stepped up a gear. They were soon back on level terms and going ahead for the first time. But when Luke Adde much missed last week went over for a try under the posts which Ciaron Sale converted Biggleswade were back on level terms.

With the match going into the final quarter, it was all square. But a couple of missed tackles from tired bodies let Walden take the lead and then turn the screw with another couple of tries.

Biggleswade’s thoughts return to league action in two weeks’ time with the arrival of Market Bosworth. Biggleswade has never played them so will hoping for a solid performance at home on Saturday 4th October at 3pm.