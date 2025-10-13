Potton newsagents retire after 40 years

Bharti and Virendra Aghera

Bharti and Vee have greeted early morning newspaper buyers in Potton with a warm smile since 1985 when the price of the Daily Mirror was 18p.

Now they are retiring from the shop on Potton’s historic Market Square – but not leaving Potton. They have brought up their family here and made many friends. It is definitely home.

“It’s always been a really friendly place”, said Bharti. “We did worry about how people would be when we arrived, as you would be moving anywhere new. But everyone was so welcoming and friendly."

When Bharti and Virendra Aghera arrived on the Market Square there was a bank, two butchers, and three estate agents. A packet of cigarettes cost £1.15. The bank, one butcher and an estate agent have gone. ButVee’s brother still runs Potton Stores, across the square.

The couple have worked long days – from 6am to 7.30pm initially - and brought up three children. It was their first experience of running a newsagents and tobacconists after owning two convenience stores in Hitchin and Hertford. Vee was originally a mechanic.

“Things have changed and are still changing”, says Vee.” We used to have 10 to 12 paper rounds and deliver to Sutton. Each round would be for 28-30 papers. Back in the day we stocked 6-700 Biggleswade Chronicles every Friday. Today we have – 63 “, he says, checking the pile next to him.

“More and more people are reading papers online now. Or using social media to find out what is going on. Technology is affecting business, making it harder.”

Over the year the couple diversified to sell cards, confectionery and some general groceries. Once they hired out videos, sold penny sweets which had to be weighed out.

"Nowadays nobody wants to wait for something to be weighed out – they want to grab a packet and go! “ said Vee.

Where once there were numerous cigarette packets now there are vapes.

Bharti recently had a health scare and is now looking forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren, with another one due any day. Walking and exercising are also on the cards. Vee, she says, will be tinkering with his classic cars.

“Keeping fit and staying healthy are our priorities now.

”The newsagents will continue with new owners, the Patels. The couple are off to Canada on holiday.