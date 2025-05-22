Sandy poet's first book published - inspired by his life

Sandy poet Phil Hutson is celebrating the publication of his first book of poems.

Phil explains: "I have been writing poems for years and ended up with quite a collection. People kept saying I should put them in a book. The process started last summer and got published on March 27 this year."

    The retired telephone engineer ‎also served seven and a half years in the ‎military, Royal Signals.

    Through his poems, he invites readers into a world where everyday ‎moments and personal experiences are captured through witty, reflective, and often humorous ‎poetry.

    The book is available to buy on Amazon.

