Sandy poet's first book published - inspired by his life
Sandy poet Phil Hutson is celebrating the publication of his first book of poems.
Phil explains: "I have been writing poems for years and ended up with quite a collection. People kept saying I should put them in a book. The process started last summer and got published on March 27 this year."
The retired telephone engineer also served seven and a half years in the military, Royal Signals.
Through his poems, he invites readers into a world where everyday moments and personal experiences are captured through witty, reflective, and often humorous poetry.
The book is available to buy on Amazon.