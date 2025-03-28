Shuttleworth College students complete garden makeover live on TV

Horticulture students from Shuttleworth College

Students from Shuttleworth College made the dreams of one lovely lady come true today (March 28), as part of a surprise Mother’s Day garden makeover for the hit daytime TV show This Morning.

The team of horticulture students and their RHS tutor Peter Lickorish, rendezvoused with the film crew and celebrity gardener David Domoney at a secret location in Milton Keynes, before travelling to the property to surprise Carol live on air.

Carol’s daughter had nominated her for the makeover after she had lost her husband and her Mum in the last year. She hoped the surprise would make her Mum’s first Mother’s Day without her own Mum a bit easier.

Seven adult students from the college; Anne-Marie Lobo, Claire Fairman, Vita Worth, Michelle Gaishauser, Emma Wade, Lenka Stevens and Caroline Wilkinson took time out of their studies to get some hands on experience digging up the lawn, shovelling in new topsoil and planting an array of beautiful flowers, shrubs and even a tree.

Shuttleworth students with This Morning gardener David Domoney

RHS Tutor from Shuttleworth College, Peter Lickorish Said: “Today was a great opportunity to bring some students and do a real garden transformation. For me, this really embodies what we do at Shuttleworth College. It's about transforming people, it's about giving them a chance to do something they wouldn't normally do, to change career, to take up horticulture, either as a hobby or as an industry. A day like today, when the students work so hard under pressure, time pressure, TV pressure, weather pressure, soil pressure, it just shows how resilient they are. They have really done us proud today.”

Lanka Stevens, who is studying RHS level three at Shuttleworth College commented: “Today has been an amazing day working with a fantastic team of people from Shuttleworth College, ITV, and David, the garden designer. It was for a special occasion for a special lady and we all worked really hard and I think we've done a cracking job.”

Caroline Wilkinson, who is studying level three RHS Plant Development added: “I think my favourite part of the day was everybody working as a team. We went in not knowing what we would find ground wise, but we were all digging away and everything came together so nicely. Then seeing the reaction from Carol was really lovely and knowing we played a part in that was very satisfying.”

All of the students appeared live on the show during three segments, including the big reveal at the end. The stunning garden transformation was complete in just under 2 hours.

To find out more about Shuttleworth College and the courses on offer visit the website: https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/shuttleworth-college/