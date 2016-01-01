Biggleswade Today

Guilty Henlow man was sexual predator

Crime

1 in 6 of borough’s children living in poverty

Business

‘Friendless’ church is given a new lease of life

News
Brave PD Finn is back on the beat

News

Doubling someone’s salary has “minimal impact” on happiness

Post Office vows minimal disruption for public this Christmas

Brexit sprout gag is nation’s favourite cracker joke

Morrisons supermarkets across the UK will be giving away 200,000 wonky carrots in an effort to support the Christmas tradition of leaving out refreshments for Father Christmas and his trusty reindeers on Christmas Eve.

Morrisons to give away ‘wonky’ carrots for families to feed reindeer

Pokemon motivation to get adults moving ‘short-lived’

Caldecote v Marston Shelton. Picture: David Kay. PNL-161214-114826002

Caldecote beat Marston to go top of Bedfordshire League

Football

Langford beat Sharnbrook to power into semis

First for sports news PNL-140425-121841003

Biggy do enough to edge home in the gloom against Men’s Own

Lewis stunner earns Waders a point against Chippenham

Nine-man Biggleswade FC hold out to win at Risborough

Herbie Hancock's Maiden Voyage to Love Supreme is from Friday June 30th to Sunday July 2nd

Music icon Herbie Hancock confirms Love Supreme 2017 as UK Summer festival exclusive

Which joke gives you the biggest laugh?

Morrisons supermarkets across the UK will be giving away 200,000 wonky carrots in an effort to support the Christmas tradition of leaving out refreshments for Father Christmas and his trusty reindeers on Christmas Eve.

Morrisons supermarkets across the UK will be giving away 200,000 wonky carrots in an effort to support the Christmas tradition of leaving out refreshments for Father Christmas and his trusty reindeers on Christmas Eve.

Average person spends two years of their life with a hangover

Credit Romrodphoto/Shutterstock

Ban on junk food ads targeted at children

