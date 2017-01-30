Bedford-Bamberg Beer Festival cancelled

Bedford’s annual German beer festival will not take place in 2017.

The yearly event is one of the major links connecting Bedford with its Bavarian twin town.

The 2008 festival

Bedford’s Spring Fest Event first began in 2008 to highlight Bedford’s twinning with Bamberg; both towns are famous for their beer brewing.

Revellers are treated to German food and beers, as well as live music and other entertainment - but this year’s festival has had to be called off because the regular band cannot make it to England for the scheduled spring date.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesman said: “Sadly, due to scheduling issues, the Bamberg Band are unable to attend meaning that the Bamberg Beer Festival will not take place this year; however, we fully expect the event to go ahead in 2018.”

Rikki Howard and Louisa Vaccaro at the 2009 festival