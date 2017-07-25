Boat outing helps fight against leprosy

Charity supporters took to the river to help the fight against leprosy in India.

A group of 50 supporters from the Sandy Branch of The Leprosy Mission boarded the John Bunyan boat for an enjoyable evening outing on the River Great Ouse in Bedford.

Organiser Colin Osborne said: “We met and boarded at the Priory Marina in Bedford and sailed up the River Great Ouse via the Bedford Lock towards Kempston, passing the Guru Nanak Gurdwara before turning round to return to the marina.

“En-route we had a short stop at Sovereign Quays, just opposite Borough Hall, to pick up fish and chips and chicken and chips suppers for everyone, with teas and coffees being served on board.”

At the helm for the evening trip was Brian Elliott, a friend of the group from Sandy.

A raffle was held with all the raffle prizes being donated and £144 was raised for The Leprosy Mission.

This year the branch are helping to build a new out-patients’ department at Purulia Hospital in West Bengal and have pledged to raise £18,500.

The next event for the branch is on Saturday, August 5, when Colin and his wife Diane host a coffee morning at 2 Leeds Smith Drive, Sandy from 10am to noon. All welcome.

The boat trip was so popular that another outing has already been booked for next May.