Sandy Upper School’s Christmas crafts and gifts fayre is the ideal opportunity to get ahead with your festive shopping list and help the PTA at the same time. There’ll be all sorts of items on sale, spoiling you for choice.

It’s being held from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, November 10 at the school and admission is free.

They are also keen to receive prizes for the raffle. If you can help email office@sandyupper.net