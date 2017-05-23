Classic vehicles to gather at historic village dovecote

Classic vehicles will mix with the county’s tudor heritage at a gathering this bank holiday weekend.

The annual get-together of classic cars will be held at Willington on Sunday, May 28, and all owners and visitors are invited.

The afternoon gathering also includes motorcycles and the fun starts at noon.

The vehicles will be meeting up at the National Trust’s picturesque stone Tudor Dovecote and Stables in the village.

Visitors can also enjoy teas which will be served in the adjacent Church of St Lawrence from 2pm.

An organ recital will take place in the church from 3pm until 3.45pm.

Admission and vehicle entries are free, but a donation on the day to the National Trust will be greatly appreciated.

The 16th century stone dovecote and stable building, easily seen from the road, is home to more than 1,500 pigeons and a nesting site for barn owls and kestrels.

The dovecote is only open between April to September on the last Sunday of every month. For more details email willingtondovecote@nationaltrust.org.uk