At the Annual Meeting of Sandy Town Council on Monday Councillor Colin Osborne was re-elected to serve as Mayor and Cllr Michael Scott was re-elected to serve as his Deputy.

Cllr Osborne was elected to serve as Mayor in 2016 and has spent a busy year carrying out his duties.

As well as raising £500 for Canine Partners, Councillor Osborne has worked with Beds Fire &Rescue and the Sandy Football Club to fund the installation of a new defibrillator at Bedford Road Recreation Ground.