Collages are cutting edge for best scenes

An artist from Arlesey has celebrated beautiful scenes in the county with simple paper collages which are now on display.

Cut paper artist Vanessa Stone’s latest exhibition ‘Bedfordshire and Beyond’, can be seen at Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands, Shefford, until Tuesday, December 13.

Ickwell Green, a detail, by Vanessa Stone

Works feature the village green at Ickwell, Wrest Park pavilion, the churches of Toddington and Westoning, along with some of her well known Cambridge pieces.

Vanessa uses very simple materials of coloured paper, a scalpel and some spray glue and makes strikingly bold and complex cut paper collages of familiar scenes around Bedfordshire and beyond. She cuts into coloured paper and layers from behind to produce bold and detailed collages which can sometimes be up to six sheets thick.

She is very much inspired by English towns and countryside, especially around the area where she has lived since the early 90s.

Vanessa said: “People often comment that I must be very patient. It makes me smile. I suppose I am but paper cutting is a very addictive process as you see it grow as you work. You have to be bold and committed! There is no feeling like it as I unhook from everything. It’s very Zen.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday, 8.30am – 5pm, Friday 8.30am – 4pm, closed Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.vanessastoneartist.com