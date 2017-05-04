Appeal after ‘ride-by robberies in Biggleswade

Police have launched an investigation into a series of ‘ride-by’ robberies which took place in Biggleswade last week.

Between last Tuesday (25 April) and Saturday (29 April), a total of five incidents occurred which each involved a man on a bike attempting to snatch handbags from the shoulders of women.

Of those in which the handbag was stolen, attempts were made to use the victims’ bank cards for contactless transactions at local shops.

Inspector Nick Masters said: “This is a worrying series of incidents and we are committed to fully investigating each offence in order to identify the person or people responsible.

“I would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to remain vigilant to their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Keep handbags close to your body and valuables hidden out of sight. It’s important to remember that your safety is paramount and we would always urge people not to challenge offenders.

“We would urge anyone who has any information about these robberies to come forward. We are carrying out a number of enquiries but any information, no matter how small, could help us to bring this person to justice and prevent further offending.”

Offences in the series:

JD/17232/17 – Took place in Chapelfields at 7pm on Tuesday 25 April.

JD/17608/17 – Took place at around 9.15pm in Back Street on Thursday 27 April.

JD/17896/17 – Took place in Chestnut Avenue at around 10.10pm on Wednesday 26 April.

JD/18022/17 – Took place in Dells Lane at around 4pm on Saturday 29 April.

Anyone with any information should call Insp Masters on 101 quoting the crime reference numbers above, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.