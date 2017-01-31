Biggleswade pubs and takeaways caught in police sting

Three pubs and two takeaways in Biggleswade were caught out in a police sting last week.

The businesses, which have not been named by police, sold alcohol to underage police cadets during a day of action in the county on Friday.

Sergeant Craig Gurr, who supported Licensing and Community Safety officers during the day of action, said he was ‘disappointed’ in the Biggleswade results.

The officers had carried out test purchases in Luton, Bedford and Biggleswade, supported by the police cadets.

One pub and two off-licenses failed the test purchase in Luton and one off-license failed in Bedford. Biggleswade saw three pubs and two takeaways failing the test.

All the licensed premises which failed the purchase test have been served a £90 fixed penalty notice.

Sergeant Craig Gurr said: “We are really pleased with the results of the test purchases in Luton and Bedford, though disappointed that half of the Biggleswade licensed locations failed.

“It’s not acceptable to sell alcohol to underage and we will continue to hold days of action such as this to tackle this important issue.”

If you are interested in joining the Bedfordshire Police Cadets and help with actions like this and many other you can apply at http://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/recruitment/police_cadets.aspx

