Drunken Biggleswade bully jailed for assaulting his ex

Drunken bully Stuart Welch was jailed for 15 months after a court heard how he broke into the Biggleswade home of a young woman he knew and beat her up.

Luton crown court was told on Friday that Welch had been in a relationship with her some months earlier, but they eventually split up, although they continued to remain in contant with one another.

In June of this year, he was staying at her home in the town, but she didn’t want it to be a permanent arrangement and he moved out to rented accomodation nearby.

Luton crown court was told that it was during the evening and night of June 24/25 this year that there were a series of text messages between the couple, as a result of which he called by to collect some of his belongings.

But, in the early hours, Welch came back to the woman’s home and could be heard by her shouting from outside “Answer the f...... door.”

It was then that he picked up a plant pot outside the woman’s home and used it to smash a window so he could get in.

Judge Barbara Mensah, hearing the case, was told Welch had been drinking and cut himself on the broken glass as he climbed through the window.

Prosecutor Charles Judge said that once inside the property, the defendant dragged the woman by her hair into the hallway.

He then dragged her into a bathroom, threw her to the floor causing her to hit her head on the sink and punched her numerous times.

The court was told the woman suffered a swollen lip, lumps on her head and her hair fell out from it being pulled so violently.

Thirty year old Welch, of Lindell Crescent, Bigglewade, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and using violence to gain entry to a property.

Andrew Selby, defending, said “What he did was unforgivable and inexcusable. Fortunately the injuries she sustained were not as serious as they might have been.”

He said Welch was remorseful for what had happened that night.

Judge Mensah told Welch “This is a very serious case. This wasn’t spur of the moment anger, but somewhat planned over a period of time.

“You had the opportunity to go away and cool down, but you didn’t” she added.

The judge then told Welch that it had been a repeated and sustained assault on the woman.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisoment and was told there would also be a restraining order forbidding him from contacting the woman.