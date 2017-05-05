Police appeal to Wayne one month after his disappearance

The police Inspector in charge of trying to find Biggleswade man Wayne Jeffs has made a video plea for him to get in touch.

Wayne was last seen on April 6 in the town, and there has been no sightings or contact from him since.

Detective Inspector Janine Graham has made a direct appeal to Wayne, who is due to be a father with his fiancee Carla Holbrook in two months, to get in touch, saying he is not in any trouble.

And she has also appealed to the public who may have had contact with him, to call her on 101.

Wayne aged 29, a plasterer, is described as white, around 5’8”, slim, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue top, blue work wear trousers, black trainers, and had a silver chain round his neck. He is also believe to have a blue hooded top with him. Anyone with information on Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference MPC/765/17.