Two in court over armed robberies

Two men arrested in Sandy on Friday, 18 November - as part of a Metropolitan Police Flying Squad investigation into armed robberies across North London, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Essex, Oxfordshire and Kent - have been charged.

Nicholas Wordsworth, 43, of Fiona Court, Enfield and Mustafa Murteza, 48 of Tollington Road, N7 were charged on Sunday, 20 November with:

>Conspiracy to commit robbery on or before 18 November 2016;

>Possession of a firearm;

>Possession of a shotgun;

>Possession of ammunition for a shotgun;

>Possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

The two are due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday.