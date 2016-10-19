Crocus bulbs planted at Jordans Mill for Rotary polio campaign

On a wet and windy morning, 2,500 purple crocus bulbs were planted at Jordans Mill in Broom as part of a campaign to eradicate polio.

Organised by Rotary International and Purple4Polio, the planting is to raise awareness and funds for the global eradication of the disease.

Members of the public braved the weather to support the campaign and create a visual reminder of the importance of beating this devastating disease.

By lunchtime on Sunday, October 16, the early rain cleared to make way for a sunny afternoon, with the remainder of the 2,500 bulbs being planted to conclude a successful day.

Representatives of the Rotary Club of Biggleswade Ivel and Jordans Mill joined members of the public in planting the bulbs, and were on hand to speak to visitors about polio and the Purple4Polio campaign, with an iron lung situated in the lobby at Jordans Mill providing a striking talking point.

Visitors were able to enjoy a special Teddy Bear Trail around the grounds with the chance of winning a giant purple teddy bear - the winner was Jessica Leonard, aged 4, who took Boris Bear to his new home.

To find out more about the Purple4Polio campaign and Jordans Mill, visit www.ivelrotary.org.uk and www.jordansmill.com