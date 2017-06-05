Duck race fits the bill

Shefford is preparing to go quackers again - for its annual duck race.

The annual race takes place on the River Flit and is being hosted by Bangkok Lounge Shefford. hosting the Shefford Annual Duck Race, taking place on Sunday 2 July from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm.

The event, which will feature Thai cuisine provided by Bangkok Lounge and a skittle stall provided by main sponsor Country Properties, will raise funds for Acorn Pre-School and the Mighty Oaks.

There will be Duck Races, a raffle, a tombola, a bouncy castle, face painting other fun activities for all the family.

Motin Miah, owner and general manager at Bangkok Lounge, said: “We’re always delighted to be involved in community events like this.

“The Shefford Annual Duck Race is great fun – a family day out that really brings the community together. We’ve made some great memories at previous duck races, so we’re thrilled to be hosting the event yet again.”

Acorn Pre-School is the only community pre-school in Shefford and, as a charity, relies heavily on funds raised at events such as the Duck Race. The Mighty Oaks is the breakfast and after-school club for children who attend the pre-school and pupils at Shefford Lower School.

Jacqui Lewis, Chairperson and Trustee at Acorn Pre-School and the Mighty Oaks, said: “It’s great to have the support of Bangkok Lounge for this event once again. Last year, we raised almost £4,000, which helped us maintain our building and buy new equipment for both the pre-school itself and the breakfast and after-school clubs.”

