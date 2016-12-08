Everton school sets out plans for a primary

Everton Lower School has been given the go ahead to launch a formal consultation on changing its age range to become a primary school.

The school, in Potton Road, is hoping to add two extra year groups (Years 5 and 6), meaning children can stay until they are 11.

An initial consultation which saw parents and residents asked for their views on the proposed change of age range closed last month.

More than 90 per cent were in favour of the change, with feedback informing the more detailed consultation which will run from 4 January 2017 to 1 February 2017.

A proposal to carry out the formal consultation process was approved by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive on Tuesday.

A final decision will be made on 4 April and if the change of age range is agreed it will come into force in September 2017.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “The feedback from the initial consultation process was broadly positive with favourable responses from the parish council, parents and carers, residents and staff.

“There were a number of comments raised about things like transport and mixed-class arrangements which will be addressed in the formal consultation.

“That is why we carry out consultations, because the views of interested parties are very important in helping to shape things which will ultimately affect them and their children.”

More information will be on Everton Lower’s website from 4 January.