Excellent GCSE results at Stratton Upper School

GCSE students enjoyed excellent results at Stratton Upper School on Thursday according to headteacher Rob Watson.

“GCSE qualifications are in a period of transition” he said.

“The Government is on a mission to greatly raise the bar, and these results show students and staff embracing the challenge.”

“Later this year the government will publish a new measure showing how well students performed across 8 academic subjects” explained Head of Year Alun Evans.

“We believe this is a fair way of judging schools allowing parents to see what schools have achieved with individual cohorts.

“We are confident that our 55% % A*-C with English and Maths will translate well into the new measure, known as progress 8, to confirm Stratton students performed between 15 and 25% better than similar students nationally”

“We are proud to be a fully comprehensive school. It is important that students from all abilities do well, as is the case this year!”

“These outcomes are a testament of our curriculum strategy” said Deputy Headteacher Jane Harper.

“We make sure every student is stretched to achieve in between eight and 10 high quality GCSEs which students are guided to choose during their first year with us in year 9.

“This means they have the opportunity to experience how subjects are taught at Stratton and are encouraged to make choices in the context of good careers advice.

“There are no gimmicks and no nonsense, just hard work and good teaching. This inspires commitment and dedication. When you combine this with an amazing body of staff it’s not hard to see where the success comes from!”

Zoe Fung led the field with 8 A*s, an A and a B, but other high achievers who also gained a minimum of 9 A* and A grades included Harry Dilley, Sam Hogben, Chloe Martin, Lucy Masdin, Sam Newman and Alice Smyth.

“Elizabeth Marincean deserves special mention” said Deaputy Headteacher Roz Hodges. “she achieved an A*, 5 As, 3 Bs and a D. A remarkable outcome for a 16 year old who moved to Britain just over a year ago speaking very little English”

“We’re looking forward to an amazing year ahead” commentated Madeline Russell, Chairman of the Stratton Trustees.

“Our A-level achievement, AS grades and GCSE outcomes represent the strongest set of results ever so we can face the challenges of the new qualifications with confidence. On top of that, we will shortly be opening our new 13 laboratory science block, representing an £8m investment on behalf of the local Authority in the future of high quality education at Stratton”.