Helping school’s garden to grow

Green fingered pupils at Potton Lower School have been given a helping hand from CALA Homes. The housebuilder has provided the school with a donation of gardening equipment and accessories in support of National Gardening Week.

As well as gardening tools including spades, trowels, rakes, watering cans and gloves; the school also received an insect sculpture hotel and wildlife attracting seeds to encourage wildlife into the school gardens.

Cathy Smart, Executive Headteacher at Potton Lower School, said: “We are thrilled with this kind donation from CALA Homes, which is a great way to get the children more involved in gardening. Children can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden which is something we actively encourage. This new equipment will help get the children engaged with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”