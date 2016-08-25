Sandy Upper has its best GCSE results year ever

Sandy Upper School does it again, by beating its track record of 81% for the past two years, with 83% of its Year 11 students gaining 5 A*-Cs including Maths and English – the best results ever in the School’s history.

Karen Hayward, Principal, said: “This is truly an exceptional set of results which is a credit to the students’ hard work over the past two years and the dedication and commitment of all staff.

“I am extremely proud of the students’ achievements.

“This will make a huge difference to them and their chosen career path”.

The school is not only celebrating 100% pass rate at ‘A’ level, which was the first time the school has achieved this figure, but now the best ever GCSE results.

The school continues to go from strength to strength under its Principal Karen Hayward and newly established senior team.

Some of the most fantastic results have been achieved by the following students:

Tom Winetroube with 17 GCSEs of which 12 are A* to A

Alfie Gathercole with 16 GCSEs of which 12 are A* to A

Katherine Culbert with 15 GCSEs of which 12 are A* to A

Lauryn Snow with 17 GCSEs of which 11 are A* to A

Bethany Hinson with 16 GCSEs of which 10 are A* to A

Hollie Irvin with 15 GCSEs of which 10 are A*-A

Outstanding achievements were also gained by: Zachary Martillo, Sydney Fordham, Sarah Kenyon, Lucy Curtis and Edward Lamb.