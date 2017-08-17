Sandy Upper School celebrates outstanding A level results

This year’s results at Sandy Upper School continue to be outstanding, with a 99% pass rate, plus students gaining 75% of their grades at A*-C and 44% at A*-B.

The average grade for students taking BTEC courses was Distinction/Distinction Star, the highest grade possible and a 100% achieved this. All Year 13 students celebrated an outstanding set of results, which was a fitting reward for all of their hard work over the last two years.

The majority of the students already know their university offers have been secured and were all extremely delighted with their personal achievements.

The following students excelled:

Rosie Barrows A2 Further Mathematics A*, A2 Mathematics A*, A2 Physics A*, EPQ A*, IFS A*, AS Chemistry A, AS Spanish A

Lap Yin Chen A2 Further Mathematics A, A2 Mathematics A*, A2 Physics A, EPQ A, IFS B, AS Chemistry C

Molly Hilditch A2 English Lit A, A2 French B, A2 Psychology A*, EPQ A*, IFS B, AS Geography C

Ciana Thompson A2 Business A, A2 Dance A, A2 PE B, EPQ A, IFS A, AS Biology C

Nancy Root A2 Business A, A2 Graphics A, EPQ A, IFS A, BTEC ICT D*D*.

Rebecca Dickinson A2 Art B, A2 English Lit B, A2 Geography C, EPQ A, IFS B, BTEC ICT D*.

Travis Walmsley A2 Geography A, A2 Graphics C, EPQ C, IFS B, BTEC ICT D*D*.

Thomas Grimley A2 Graphics B, A2 Mathematics B, A2 Physics B, EPQ B, IFS B, AS English Lit B

Chloe Barton A2 Dance A, EPQ C, IFS C, BTEC Health & Social D*D*, BTEC Sport D*.

Rosaley Puddephatt A2 English Lit C, A2 Psychology C, EPQ B, IFS B, BTEC ICT D*D*.

Rosie Barrows sets a new record for the school with 5 A*s and 2 As, she is off to Oxford University to read Mathematics and scored 598 out of 600 for her A-level Mathematics papers.

Karen Hayward, Principal, said: “The grades reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff. I am extremely proud and pleased by the achievements of all students and I wish them well in the next stage of their journey. I would also like to thank the staff for their incredible commitment to the students’ progress and welfare throughout their time at Sandy Upper School. They have been a brilliant year group and I know they will go on to be extremely successful in the next stage of their careers”.