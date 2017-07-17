Show how much you love your park this week

Join in with the 100 million visits to UK parks this #LoveParks Week (14 -23 July) and tell the world why you love your Central Bedfordshire park.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Parks Week, now in its 11th year, is the nation’s biggest celebration of these valuable spaces. Central Bedfordshire Council is joining the celebration, and encouraging everyone to share why they love the area’s parks.

This #LoveParks Week, the authority is encouraging as many people as possible to go out and enjoy their local park. Once there, take a photo, video or simply post on social media, using the hashtag #LoveParks, tagging in @LetsTalkCentral and telling the world why you love your park.

And the social media post about a Central Bedfordshire park, which tags @LetsTalkCentral and attracts the most likes and shares combined, will win a free Fitbit – a gadget to wear on your wrist which tracks your activity, exercise, sleep, weight and more to motivate you to reach your health and fitness goals. The two runners up with the next highest likes and shares will win a free family swim at their local Central Bedfordshire leisure centre.

Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Community Services, Cllr Ian Dalgarno, said: “Using this tide of public support, with people sharing how much our parks matter to them, and why, is another way to ensure future generations enjoy the quality of the parks.

“We believe we have some wonderful parks and open spaces and last year nine were recognised as some of the best community-run green spaces in the country in the National Green Flag Awards.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible take part in the #LoveParks campaign to once again showcase to the whole UK why Central Bedfordshire parks are so highly regarded.”

Central Bedfordshire Council also hosts a number of activities all year round throughout its various parks to get fit, stay healthy or keep active, including:

Our Parks – an initiative bringing FREE, group exercise classes, led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors at:

Biggleswade, Eagle Farm Road – Mon 7pm-8pm (Circuits) and Saturday 10.30am

Arlesey Recreation Ground – Sat 12.30 (Abs, Bums & Thighs) and Weds 7pm (Bootcamp)

For more information, go to: https://www.ourparks.org.uk/

Buggy Fitness – a sociable, friendly, class for mums and dads wanting to exercise with or without their babies, at: Biggleswade, Weatherley Centre (Thursdays 1-2pm).

For more information, go to: http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/leisure/physical-activity/adult-community-activities.aspx

Health walks – regular, led, walks which are free and open to all; although aimed particularly at people who are presently doing little or no exercise. For more information, go to: http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/leisure/physical-activity/walk-4-health.aspx

In partnership with the Greensand Trust, Central Bedfordshire Council also delivers Xplorer challenges on a selection of days during all school holidays. This is the family-friendly, fun navigation challenge that is educational and gives children a sense of adventure as they explore the park to find the markers. This summer Xplorer is at the following parks:

Shefford, Bellcote Meadow, (bottom of Purcell Way) – Tues 25 July 10am-12pm (FREE)

Biggleswade, Chambers Way Park play area – Thurs 27 July 10am-12pm (FREE)

Shefford. Bellcote Meadow (bottom of Purcell Way) – Thurs 27 July, 2-4pm (FREE)

Biggleswade, Chambers Way Park play area – Tues 1 August, 10am-23pm (FREE)

For more information, go to: www.Xplorer.org.uk