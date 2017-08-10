Emilia’s Icelandic adventure

Emilia De Luca of Shefford has just spent 10 days living and working with Scouts from 80 nations from across the globe at the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland.

The Moot, from July 25 to August 2, was held at the Icelandic National Scout Centre on the banks of breathtaking Lake Ulfljotsvatnm.

Before joining the main Moot site Emilia spent time hiking through the iconic Icelandic landscape around Hveragerdi, sailing, walking and hiking, rod fishing and bird watching and walking on the beach.

Emilia, 18, said: “As my first event after leaving explorers, I’ve loved meeting so many UK and international scouts and guides while here, and finding a community of young people of a similar age to me.

“I went to the jamboree in Japan and found Iceland just as wonderful, sharing so many similarities as a major international camp yet being so different in a good way. I found being at the expedition site a great place to explore Iceland’s nature in an area not very touristy, and enjoyed the activity sessions at main site as they allowed me to learn about Icelandic history and culture while still learning about the cultures of the others around me.”

The World Scout Moot is a gathering of Scouts aged 18 – 25 from across the globe. The event was supported by an international service team made up of leaders from Scout associations across the globe.

The UK contingent took more than 500 participants to the event, where they joined 5,000 others representing 80 different countries from around the world. Together they spent nine days on adventures, learning new skills, discovering different cultures in a fun environment.

The key element of the Moot was a multi-centred mini expedition that all scouts took part in.