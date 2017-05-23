Feast on curry and music to help student fundraiser

Curry along to a feast of food and music in a good cause in Biggleswade next month.

Keown Peel is one of a group of students from Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade who will embark on a four-week expedition to Nicaragua and Costa Rica next summer.

While there they will support local community projects alongside exploring the stunning region and watching the exotic wildlife.

The students have to raise the funds for the trip themselves and Keown is staging a special night at Biggles Lounge in Shortmead Street on Monday, June 5.

It features a feast of food – a mixed starter and a choice of main meals – plus music courtesy of Amy Amz who will be performing songs in her show Divas of the Decades.

The night costs just £20 per person.

Of the funds raised, 40 per cent of the money goes direct to their local community projects with the rest to participate in the projects-based trip with Camps International.

For more information and to book your place, visit Facebook and search for – Keowns-Camp-International.

Camp International organise expeditions and projects across Africa, Asia and South America. In South America, more than 50% of the rural communities living in the highlands live below the poverty line and Camp International is focusing on combatting high malnutrition levels, building greenhouses and educating on nutrition.