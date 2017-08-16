Four new PCSOs for successful Rural Crime Team

Bedfordshire Police is celebrating the outstanding success of its Rural Crime Team by taking on four new PCSOs.

The team, known as Op Sentinel Rural, was created after Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kathryn Holloway promised to create a fairer deal on policing for those who live in the country.

In just six months, the team has chalked up an impressive list of successful operations.

These include more than 900 speed checks, 39 vehicles seized, 87 traffic offences detected, 26 speeding offences, nine arrests, four people found flytipping, 83 crime intelligence submissions, 16 verbal warnings, four Stop and Search interventions, one street caution for cannabis, and 16 verbal warnings.

Commissioner Holloway said: “This unit has proved its worth beyond all reasonable doubt and I’m absolutely delighted to welcome four experienced PCSOs to expand it still further and build links in person with Bedfordshire’s country communities.

“I’m told by farmers who’ve experienced years of feeling ignored by police of their enormous gratitude to the team. For example, there are now daily patrols to visit those who have faced the nuisance and intimidation of fly-tipping and crop destruction through mopeds and quad bikes, particularly in South West Bedfordshire.

To contact the Rural Crime Team, email opsentinel. rural@Bedfordshire.pnn. police.uk