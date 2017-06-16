Guiding light Andree is honoured by the Queen

A guide leader and strong advocate of the charity Back-Up Trust has been awarded in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Andree Falla, from Stotfold, has been awarded a BEM.

The 56-year-old, who has been a wheelchair user since 2010, received the award for services to the Girl Guides and other charities.

Ms Falla said of the award: “It’s amazing. It came out of the blue and was quite a shock”.

Her citation reads: “She has for many years dedicated much of her spare time to being a leader for Datchworth Girl Guides and now Second Stotfold Guides and is currently a chair of the Trefoil Guild.

“With these organisations she has travelled to India. She also takes the time to get involved in charity work. The Back-Up Trust is an organisation providing information and support for those affected by spinal cord injury. They run courses to help people gain confidence in using their wheelchair and helped her when she first started using hers. She was determined to give something back and is now a fundraiser for this charity. One of these events was a sponsored kayak from Fort William to Inverness.”

