Woman’s jaw broken by horse kick

A woman has been injured after she was kicked by a horse on St Johns Road in Moggerhanger.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call today (Friday, 28th October) at 3.20pm and sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew to assist.

An emergency medical technician was on scene within nine minutes to treat the woman, believed to be in her 30s, and was shortly supported by a senior paramedic and student paramedic.

The woman was treated for a suspected fractured jaw before being taken to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further care in a stable condition.