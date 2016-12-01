Last chance to see exhibition by Arlesey artist

Don’t miss your last chance to see the latest exhibition by Arlesey-based cut paper artist Vanessa Stone at Priory House, Central Bedfordshire Council, Shefford.

Vanessa’s exhibition, Bedfordshire and Beyond, is on display until December 13.

The show features images of Wrest Park Pavilion, churches in Toddington, Yelden and Westoning and Ickwell Village Green, as well as some of Vanessa’s well-known Cambridge pieces.

Vanessa creates her strikingly bold and complex cut paper collages of familiar scenes around Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire using very simple materials – coloured paper, a scalpel and adhesive spray.

She cuts into coloured paper, and layers it from behind to produce detailed layered collages, which can sometimes be up to six sheets thick.

Vanessa is inspired by English towns and countryside, especially on the Beds/Herts border, where she has lived since the early 1990s.

Her successful range of greetings cards is printed in Luton, and she regularly runs workshops for adults and children.

Vanessa said:“People often comment that I must be very patient. It makes me smile.

“I suppose I am, but paper cutting is a very addictive process, as you see it grow as you work. You have to be bold and committed. There is no feeling like it as I unhook from everything. It’s very Zen.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Thursday 8.30am to 5pm and Friday 8.30am to 4pm. Find out more at www.vanessastoneartist.com