Accountants to support our unsung heroes in Pride in Bedfordshire awards 2016

People who go the extra mile without reward will be recognised in this year’s Pride In Bedfordshire awards.

Keens Shay Keens Ltd (KSK), an independent firm of chartered accountants with offices in Biggleswade, Bedford, Luton and Letchworth, are among the sponsors and will be supporting the category of Unsung Hero.

You can nominate someone for our Pride in Bedfordshire 2016 awards, launched this year in association with the Harpur Trust and Costa, supported by Quantum Print.

The Pride in Bedfordshire awards will be presented at Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 3, with guest ​Jon Moses, a finalist in ITV’s Superstar.

Charles Little opened the Bedford office of KSK in 1977.

He said: “We offer a complete business service for the widest range of client needs, combining the best of modern practice with quality personal attention. As a professional firm of advisors we are able to work with you on all aspects of your business. Our committed and approachable team of directors and staff will offer advice and support and will seek to develop a pro-active relationship where your needs can be assessed speedily and dealt with comprehensively.

“We also provide a personal tax advisory service under the direction of Rachael Mabbott who is being recognised locally for the quality work she provides.

“My firm have been directly involved with ‘Pride’ for many years now. There have been so many memorable quite touching moments in that time and I have been privileged to present well-earned awards to some amazing people.

“Why ‘Unsung Hero’? The category seems to attract some fantastic candidates who go about their work or caring for individuals in a quiet effective way. They may not be the ‘face’ of their enterprise but year on year they beaver away not necessarily expecting any external reward. This is why we sponsor the category.”

Full details of how to nominate someone for an award is at http://bedsprideawards.weebly.com

You can also email et.exhibitions@jpress.co.uk or call 01536 506123 for further details.

Please submit your nominations no later than October 5, 2016.

The categories are:

Excellence in Education/Apprenticeship: sponsored by Costa

This award is for an individual or group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to learning, maybe an adult who has returned to education and achieved excellence in their chosen field, or someone young or older who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning.

Volunteer of the Year: sponsored by BPHA Ltd

For an individual or organisation who gives freely and unselfishly of his or her time to help others, go above and beyond their role, inspire and motivate others to volunteer and have made an impact.

Care in the Community: ​sponsored by Harpur Trust

​This award recognises individuals who have shown incredible patience and understanding, often for many years, caring for and supporting a friend or loved one. This award recognises those who have cared for others without thought for themselves or any public recognition

Unsung Hero/Heroine: ​sponsored by Keens Shay Keens Ltd

​This award recognises the achievements of individuals or groups that go out of their way for others or their community as a whole. From spreading good news to voluntary support, this award is for people who are not recognised for their years of commitment.

Raising the profile of the town: ​sponsored by Eagle Ale

​This award is for someone who has actively promoted the town via press releases to local media. An individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community and promoted the positivity of the town outside the area.

Fundraiser of the Year: ​available to sponsor

​This award is to recognise the achievements of the many people that raise money for others. Many of these people so often go without recognition.

Courage & Kindness: ​available to sponsor

This award recognises the courage and/or kindness that individuals have shown in their lives. Courage may be in the face of a difficult or challenging situation or in the face of personal adversity or suffering. Kindness is about care and concern for others and is reflected in attitudes and actions towards others; kindness inspires kindness and can lead to a cycle of happiness.

Young Achiever: ​available to sponsor

​This award is for someone under 21 who has achieved great things in sport, represented their school, been involved in volunteer work, or achieved distinction in some other field. An individual who has gone above the expected and is setting new standards in a particular field.