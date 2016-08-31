Meet the crews during fun open day at fire station

Fun for all the family is on offer at Sandy fire station open day.

There’s a chance to meet the firefighters and see what they do on Sunday, September 11, from 11am until 4pm.

The crew invites people to the station in Ivel Road to see the appliances and equipment and learn more about fire safety.

This year the crew will be focusing on the how to stay safe on the roads, how to reduce road accidents and drive more safely. There will also be a live demonstration showing how quickly a fire can develop in a property.

During the afternoon visitors can see equipment demonstrations including hydraulic rescue equipment, working at height equipment, water rescue equipment, good old fashioned ladders and more.

There will be a firefighters charity stall, fire appliance displays, food and cakes, stalls featuring local organisations and a fire service treasure trail.

Station commander Alan Gayter said: “Everyone is welcome. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our community. People are often surprised to find out about the variety of things we do.” Visit bit.ly/29n0k5w