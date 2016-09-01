Music festival crowds double

A music festival held at St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger has been hailed a huge success.

Crowds flocked to the hospice grouns for the event which featured a host of bands catering for all music tastes and genres and included a fire show.

Families picnicked in the grounds while enjoying a packed programme, which began during the afternoon on Saturday, August 13 and continued late into the evening.

Local band Woo and the Fuel were the headliners on the main stage, with another 26 performances taking place between the main stage, small bands and duets stages.

Others joining the headline act included Ollie and Will from Blunham, Dodo Bones, Tim Brooks, Space Goat, El Jay Rose to name a few. There was also a performance from Luke Harries on his Cyr Wheel.

Tony Darnell, marketing officer for the event, said: “I never imagined we would get a crowd as big as we did, especially as this was our second year. We made an incredible amount of money for the hospice, and this will help to support patients who need us the most.”

He said funds raised would pay for one nurse for a whole year.

“I would like to say a huge thanks to all the bands, volunteers, staff, and members of the public for their support.

“Also a massive thank-you to Inskip and Davey and RAF Henlow for sponsoring stages. It has been a team effort and everyone has been amazing.”

This is the second year that the event has been running and numbers doubled compared to those of the previous year.

Tony added: “We’re now looking to build on its success and make it even bigger and better. I would love to see it become a two-day event.”

Head of fundraising, Shirley Scotcher said: “It was so great to see so many local people, young and old enjoying themselves, while raising important funds for us.

“The amount raised just this weekend could help pay one of our nurse’s salaries for a whole year. Great news all round.”

