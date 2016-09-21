Party to celebrate Angela’s Fund reach £70k

A celebration has been held in Biggleswade to mark Angela’s Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at The Eve Appeal hit the £70,000 mark.

The fund, launched when Angela Butcher was diagnosed in 2012, stood at £40k in April this year and has led to research into the disease by the University College London Hospital and the Cambridge Genetic Research Centre being extended.

Her mum Linda said: “People are beginning to realise that every penny counts and it’s going directly to Angela’s Fund to extend research. With regular transparent financial updates, the awareness is stirring additional interest from individuals, families and organisations who want to support. Much more is needed, however, to turn this into a commitment of five years’ research, leading to clinical trials and also to fulfil Angela’s mission in the last few weeks of her life, to give hope to others. Her inspiration is at the very heart of our fundraising and annually in September, we hand over all the 5ps that have been collected by so many people, as she loved to collect them. Hopefully last year’s total will again be beaten (6,219 - £310.95).”

The next fundraising event will be a clairvoyance evening with Denise Newman, organised by Kate Wood and will be held at the Social Club, Biggleswade on Saturday, October 29. Tickets are £10 and there will be a bumper raffle. If you’d like to support Angela’s small cell ovarian cancer research fund contact Linda on 07730 319209 or message Mark James Butcher on Facebook.