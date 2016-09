Showcase for town’s gardeners, bakers and crafts people

A wet and windy afternoon did little to dampen the spirits and enjoyment of all who attended the annual Potton Show, now in its 43rd year.

A total of 168 exhibitors entered the many classes including varieties of vegetables, flowers, wine making, baking, photography and handicrafts in all their many glorious forms, on Saturday, September 10.

The show opened at 2pm and was rounded off at 5pm with exhibitors’ prizes presented by Angus McDonald, chairman of Potton Town Council.

Mike O’Keefe then hosted an auction of produce.

Many prizes for first, second and third places are still unclaimed and can be collected by contacting either the show chairman on 01767 261047 or the show secretary on 01234 870421.

Unclaimed prize monies will be included into the funding for the 2017 Potton Show.

The day was rounded off in the evening with a barn dance and fish and chip supper.

Results:

Show Winner Stephen Chessum

TE Housden Cup Stephen Chessum

VEGETABLES

Class 2 A vegetable collection

1st Mr I Hodgson

Class 3 6 Onions grown from sets

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd David Hockley

Class 4 6 Onions, seed sown

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd David Hockley

Class 5 6 Onions, grown from seed or set

1st Mr I Hodgson

2nd Mr D Livermore

3rd Stephen Chessum

Class 6 5 Potatoes, white

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Mr I Hodgson

3rd Dr Benjamin Lane

Class 7 5 Potatoes, coloured

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Mrs Lauren Lane

3rd Dr Benjamin Lane

Class 8 9 Shallots, large

Mr I Hodgson

2nd David Hockley

3rd Stephen Chessum

Class 9 9 Shallots, pickling

1st David Hockley

Class 10 9 Runner beans

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Miss P Dorey

3rd Ian Robinson

Class 11 A bunch of radishes

1st Ian Robinson

Class 12 2 Marrows

1st C Couchman

2nd Mr I Hodgson

3rd Stephen Chessum

Class 13 3 Beetroot

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Mr I Hodgson

3rd Kim Gutteridge

Class 14 3 Parsnips

1st Mr I Hodgson

2nd Potton Lower School

Class 15 3 Carrots, other than long

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Mr I Hodgson

3rd E Dear

Class 17 3 Leeks

1st Stephen Chessum

Class 18 6 Tomatoes

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Mrs Lauren Lane

3rd Ralph Parsons

Class 19 9 Cherry Tomatoes

1st Mr I Hodgson

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

3rd Ralph Parsons

Class 20 Heaviest marrow

1st C Couchman

2nd Kevin Haddow

3rd Potton Lower School

Class 21 4 Peppers

1st C Couchman

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

3rd Kevin Haddow

Class 22 Sweet corn 3 cobs

1st

Mr I Hodgson

Class 23 A collection of unusual vegetables

1st C Couchman

2nd Kevin Haddow

3rd Sally Wileman

Class 24 A collection of herbs

1st Miss P Dorey

2nd Potton Lower School

3rd Ian Robinson

Class 25 1 Longest runner bean

1st Mr I Hodgson

2nd Stephen Chessum

3rd Cordelia Evetss

Class 26 Heaviest truss of tomatoes

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Ian Robinson

3rd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 28 1 misshaped or ugly vegetable

1st Miss R Jackson

2nd E Dear

Class 29 1 kind of any other vegetable

1st E Dear 1st

2nd Ian Robinson

3rd Ian Robinson

Class 31 1 Vegetable & 1 cut flower in a vase

1st Mr I Hodgson

Class 32 Potton Show Top Tray

1st Mr I Hodgson

2nd Ian Robinson

3rd Stephen Chessum

NOVICE VEGETABLES

Class 33 6 Cherry Tomatoes

1st Miss R Jackson

2nd Mrs H Walder

Class 34 6 Runner beans

1st Mrs H Walder

Class 40 3 Tomatoes

1st Jason Ling

2nd Mrs Lauren Lane

3rd Mrs H Walder

Vegetables Cup Asmer Seeds Limited, Mr I Hodgson

Vegetables (Novice) Cup Anne Kitchener, Mrs H Walder

FRUIT

Class 43 20 Blackberries

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Mr J Watson

Class 44 20 Raspberries

1st Percy Haygreen

2nd Ralph Parsons

Class 45 6 Plums

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Jason Ling

Class 46 1 Bunch Grapes

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Sam Orchard

Class 47 Any other fruit, one kind

1st Roy Smith

2nd Ian Robinson

3rd Ian Robinson

Class 48 4 Cooking Apples

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Ralph Parsons

3rd Mr D Livermore

Class 49 4 Dessert Apples

1st Ralph Parsons

2nd Ralph Parsons

3rd Mr D Livermore

Cup Potton Timber Eng Ltd, Ralph Parsons

Shield (Best Apple) S Whitfield Memorial, Ralph Parsons

FLOWERS

Class 50 Potton Show Best Vase

1st Mrs Gill Hodgson

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 51 1 Rose, specimen hybrid tea

1st Mr D Livermore

Class 52 1 Stem cluster flowered roses

1st Mrs Gill Hodgson

Class 53 4 Roses, hybrid tea

1st Mr D Livermore

Class 54 A vase of garden flowers

1st Mrs Gill Hodgson

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

3rd Jill White

Class 55 5 Asters

1st Mrs Gill Hodgson

Class 56 3 Gladioli blooms

1st Miss P Dorey

Class 57 1 Gladioli specimen stem

1st Miss P Dorey

Class 58 1 Pot of Begonia

1st Shania Stone

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

3rd M Stone 3rd

Class 59 Foliage, shrub

1st Jill White

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 60 Flowering Shrub

1st Mrs Gill Hodgson

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 61 1 Pot plant, foliage

1st Jill White

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

3rd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 62 1 pot plant flower

1st Mrs Gail Smith

2nd Mrs P Tibbs

3rd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 63 1 Cactus or succulent

1st Mrs Gail Smith

2nd Michael Botteley

3rd Michael Botteley

Class 64 1 Single flowered Fuchsia

1st Ian Robinson

2nd M Stone

3rd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 65 1 Double flowered Fuchsia

1st M Stone

2nd M Stone

3rd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 66 1 pot tryphilla flower

1st Mrs Gail Smith

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 67 1 geranium/pelargonium

1st M Stone

2nd M Stone

3rd Mrs Gail Smith

Class 68 1 African Violet

1st Mrs Gail Smith

2nd Mrs Gail Smith

DAHLIAS

Class 74 Decoratives 3 Small or miniatures

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Stephen Chessum

Class 78 Ball Dahlias 3 Small or miniatures

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Mr I Hodgson

3rd Stephen Chessum

Class 79 5 Pompon Dahlias

1st Stephen Chessum

2nd Stephen Chessum

3rd Mr I Hodgson

Class 80 Novice Mixed Dahlia

1st Mrs Gail Smith

Flowers

Cup A Bohall Esq, Mrs Gail Smith

Salver (most Fuchsia points) Tom Messenger Memorial, M Stone

Shield (Begonias) The Houghton Shield, Shania Stone

Rose Bowl (most Rose points) Sheila Wilson Rose Bowl, Mr D Livermore

GENERAL

Class 100 1 Article of metalwork

1st Miss A Jackson

Class 101 1 Article of pottery or ceramic

1st Mrs Lesley Mayne

Class 102 1 Handicraft exhibit - other than wall hanging 1st

Mr K Lawrence

2nd Mrs S Pringle

3rd Mrs P Evetts

Class 103 An exhibit using wet of dry felting

1st Jill White

Class 104 A Handmade item of jewellery

1st N/A

2nd Freya Jackson

3rd Jill White

Class 105 1 Handmade greetings card

1st Jill White

2nd Mrs B Groombridge

3rd Mrs P Evetts

Class 108 A mixed-media picture

1st Mrs P Evetts

2nd N/A

3rd Ron Gamble

Class 109 A collage picture

1st Mrs J Pounce

Class 110 A print or etching

1st Maria Merridan

2nd Mrs Premila Winstone

3rd Mrs Premila Winstone

Class 111 A drawing in graphite pencil or coloured pencils

1st Trudy Bonnet

2nd Mrs P Evetts

3rd Miss A Jackson

Class 112 1 Pen and in drawing or ink wash

1st Andrew Marsh

2nd Trudy Bonnet

3rd Mrs J Pounce

Class 113 A pastel drawing

1st Mrs S Izzard

2nd Miss A Jackson

3rd Trudy Bonnet

Class 114 1 painting - acryllic

1st Andrew Marsh

2nd Mrs S Izzard

3rd Miss A Jackson

Class 115 1 painting - water colours

1st Mrs P Evetts

2nd Rosie Chappell

3rd Mrs Heather Botteley

Cup (Painting & Drawing) Mrs Yates, Andrew Marsh

Cup (Handicrafts) The Committee, Jill White

WINE

Class 117 1 bottle dry red wine

1st Mr R Westmorland

Class 119 1 bottle sweet red wine

1st Adam Zerny

2nd Mrs Heather Botteley

Class 120 1 bottle hedgerow Liqueur

1st Mrs S Okeefe

2nd Mrs H Walder

Class 121 1 bottle wine - any type made from a kit

1st Mr R Westmorland

2nd Mr R Westmorland

3rd Mrs D Black

Class 122 1 bottle of slow gin

1st Carl Peers

2nd Mr M Okeefe

3rd Mr J Watson

Class 123 Home brewed beer

1st Mr S Black

Class 124 Home brewed cider or perry

1st Mr S Black

Cup The Twinning Association, Mr R Westmorland

COOKERY - Ladies

Class 125 Fruit Cake

1st Mrs Denise Powell

2nd Mrs G Trigg

3rd Carol West

Class 126 Apple Pie

2nd Mrs Heather Botteley

Class 127 1 Round Shortbread

1st Mrs G Trigg

2nd Mrs Heather Botteley

3rd Amy White

Class 128 4 Muffins

1st Mrs Heather Botteley

2nd Rachel Swinson

3rd Miss G Okeefe

Class 129 6 Cheese Scones

1st Mrs Gill Hodgson 2nd Mrs Pat Warren

3rd Elspeth Sutherland

Class 130 6 Biscuits

1st Mrs N Sexton

2nd Amy White

3rd Miss R Jackson

Class 131 6 Butterfly Cakes

1st Mrs Denise Powell

2nd Amber Botteley

3rd Jean Ashdown

Class 132 Victoria Sandwich

1st Carol West

2nd Mrs P Evetts

3rd Mrs N Sexton

Class 133 Homemade loaf of bread

1st Mrs Heather Botteley

Class 134 Lemon Drizzle Cake

1st Mrs N Sexton

2nd Mrs Denise Powell

3rd Janet Sutherland

Class 135 A gingerbread loaf

1st Mrs Shusha Lamoon

2nd Mrs G Trigg

3rd Amber Botteley

Class 136 6 Jam Tarts

1st Amy White

2nd Mrs Heather Botteley

3rd Amber Botteley

COOKERY - Mens

Class 138 Fruit cake

1st Robin Ashdown

2nd Mr S Ritson

3rd Terry Woods

Class 139 Apple Pie

1st Geoff Tomlinson

Class 140 1 Round Shortbread

1st Mr D Livermore

2nd Paul Rouse

3rd Geoff Tomlinson

Class 141 4 Muffins

1st Terry Woods

2nd Mr Stefan Senger

3rd Geoff Tomlinson

Class 142 6 Cheese Scones

1st Geoff Tomlinson

2nd Terry Woods

Class 143 6 Biscuits

1st T Noakes

Class 144 6 Butterfly Cakes

1st Robin Ashdown

2nd Mr R East

3rd Mr A Craig

Class 145 Victoria Sandwich

1st T Noakes

2nd Mr D Livermore

3rd Paul Rouse

Class 146 Loaf of Bread

1st Ian Robinson

2nd N/A

3rd Neville Mooney

Class 147 Lemon Drizzle Cake

1st Percy Haygreen

2nd Paul Rouse

Class 148 Gingerbread Loaf

3rd Mr D Livermore

COOKERY - Children

Class 150 3 to 5 years 4 Homemade Sweets

1st Skylar Rivett

2nd Denys Rivett

Class 151 3 to 5 years 4 decorated biscuits

1st Ruth Mooney

2nd F Sexton

Skylar Rivett

Class 152 6 to 8 years 4 Biscuits

1st Alefiya Sudhaman

2nd Jasmine Ling

3rd Alexander Nicolaides

Class 153 6 - 8 years 6 homemade sweets

1st Mia Kelly

Class 154 9 - 11 years 6 decorated fairy cakes

1st Isobel Miles

2nd Elliot Worswick

3rd Amy Ritson

Class 155 9 - 11 years Decorated gingerbread man

1st Florie Miles

2nd Rohan Sudhaman

3rd Isobel Miles

Class 156 12 - 16 years 6 Homemade sweets

1st Samuel Ritson

2nd Amy Ritson

3rd Owen Smith

Class 157 12 – 16 years Victoria Sandwich

1st Kiera Dawes

2nd Poppy Jack

Class 158 12 – 16 years 4 Muffins

1st Helena Nicolaides

2nd Adam Smith

PRESERVES

Class 160 1 Jar soft fruit jam

1st Percy Haygreen

2nd Mrs H Walder

3rd Ms M Jackson

Class 161 1 Jar jam stone fruit

1st Mrs H Walder

2nd Mrs H Walder

3rd Roy Smith

Class 162 1 Jar jelly

1st Mrs H Walder

2nd Percy Haygreen

3rd Mrs Gill Hodgson

Class 163 1 Jar lemon curd

1st Nicola Dilley

2nd Rachel Swinson

3rd Mrs Heather Botteley

Class 164 1 Jar of marmalade

1st Percy Haygreen

2nd Percy Haygreen

3rd Mrs Jane Le Sueur

Class 165 1 Jar chutney

1st Mrs D Black

2nd Mrs H Walder

3rd Roy Smith

Class 166 1 Jar pickles

1st Mrs D Black

2nd Mrs H Walder

The Ladies Club (Preserves), Mrs H Walder

Messrs Jackson Trophy Cookery - Men’s, Geoff Tomlinson

Lindsay Cake Slice Best Sponge, Mr T Noakes

Messrs Jackson Trophy Cookery - Ladies, Mrs Heather Botteley

HOME HANDICRAFTS

Class 200 1 Article of hand knitting for an adult

1st N Collins

2nd Ms M Jackson

3rd N Collins

Class 201 1 Article of machine embroidery/applique work

1st Mrs Gabi Rinck

2nd Helena Nicolaides

Class 202 1 Article of crochet

1st Mrs P Evetts

2nd Mrs S Lane

3rd Mrs Gabi Rinck

Class 203 1 Article of hand embroidery

1st Mrs P Tibbs

2nd Mrs P Tibbs

Class 204 1 scarf

1st N Collins

2nd N Collins

3rd Mrs P Evetts

Class 205 1 Article of needlework

1st Mrs A Allison

2nd Mrs B Groombridge

3rd Mrs Gabi Rinck

Class 206 Article of new clothing from old

1st Mrs Gabi Rinck

Class 207 A handmade toy

1st Mrs B Groombridge

2nd N Collins

3rd Mrs B Groombridge

Class 208 A handmade hat

1st N Collins

2nd Jill White

Class 209 1 Article of quilting (using machine)

1st Mrs C Slender

Class 211 1 Article of counted cross stitch

1st Mrs A Allison

2nd Mrs F Hodgson

3rd Mrs P Tibbs

Class 212 1 article of hand knitting for a child

1st N Collins

2nd Jill White

3rd Jill White

Class 214 1 Article of patchwork

1st Mrs S Clements

2nd Anna Cook

3rd Mrs A Allison

Class 215 1 Article of clothing from a pattern

1st Mrs A Allison

2nd Amber Botteley

CHILDREN’S HOME HANDICRAFTS

Class 220 6 - 8 - A Sock Puppet

1st Grace Mooney

2nd Elsa Miles

Class 221 9 - 11 - A hand-sewn item

1st Lily Thomas

Class 222 9 - 11 - A bookmark made from Binca

1st Isobel Miles

Class 223 12 - 16 - A Handknitted/Crocheted item

1st Helena Nicolaides

Cup Migalle Cup, N Collins

PHOTOGRAPHIC

Class 300 Insects

1st Nick Greenfield

2nd Dr J Haigh

3rd Nicola Dilley

Class 301 Autumn

1st Mrs Gabi Rinck

2nd Mrs Jean Arkins

3rd Nicola Dilley

Class 302 Bridges

1st Sam Orchard

2nd Mrs R Smith

3rd Mrs R Smith

Class 303 Railway Life

1st Sam Orchard

2nd Mrs Jean Arkins

3rd Mr M Lane

Class 304 Mountains

1st Adam Zerny

2nd Sam Orchard

3rd Mrs Lesley Mayne

Class 305 Sports

1st Sam Orchard

2nd Roy Smith

3rd Roy Smith

Class 306 Clouds

1st Mrs Jean Arkins

2nd Mrs Gabi Rinck

3rd Dr J Haigh

Class 307 A portrait

1st Mrs Lesley Mayne

2nd Sam Orchard

3rd Nick Greenfield

Class 308 Waterfall

1st Sam Orchard

2nd Terry Woods

3rd Mr R Leonard

Class 309 Any subject

1st Sam Orchard

2nd Mr M Lane

3rd Andrew Marsh

Class 310 Digital Montage

1st Andrew Marsh

2nd Sam Orchard

Class 311 Any subject (Advanced)

1st Sam Orchard

CHILDREN’S PHOTOGRAPHY

Class 320 6 - 8 Years - Any Subject

1st Holly Miller

2nd Elsa Miles

Class 321 9 - 11 Years - Any Subject

1st Miss M Smith

2nd Miss M Smith

3rd Isobel Miles

Class 322 12 - 16 Years - Any Subject

1st Poppy Jack

2nd Maria Darts

3rd Alex Robinson

Photographic Cups - Potton Cons Charities, Sam Orchard

Dave Radford Memorial, Mrs Lesley Mayne

CHILDRENS 3 TO 5 YEARS

Class 400 A picture or pattern in paint, pencil or crayon

1st Pippa Collins

2nd Dominic Wright

3rd Dominic Wright

Class 401 Colour or decorate the Show poster

1st F Sexton

2nd O Bruce

3rd Skylar Rivett

Class 402 Decorate a hard boiled egg

1st Dominic Wright

2nd Skylar Rivett

3rd Denys Rivett

Class 403 A decorated paper plate, max. size 9”

1st O Bruce

2nd Dominic Wright

3rd G Watson

6 to 8 years

Class 404 A decorated pebble

1st Elsa Miles

2nd A Watson

Class 405 An animal model from fresh vegetable and/or fruit material

1st Stanley Auckland

2nd Alexander Nicolaides

3rd Elsa Miles

Class 406 A picture or pattern in pen, pencil, crayon or paint

1st Cordelia Evetss

2nd Edie Auckland

3rd Alice Raill

Class 407 A collage

1st Elsa Miles

Class 408 An edible necklace Class

1st Alefiya Sudhaman

2nd Elsa Miles

3rd Grace Mooney

Class 409 A Crown for the Queens 90th Birthday

1st Elsa Miles

2nd Alefiya Sudhaman

Class 410 Make and decorate a face mask

1st Elsa Miles

2nd T Bruce

Class 411 Handwritten poem

1st T Bruce

2nd Alexander Nicolaides

3rd A Watson

Class 412 Decorate a plant pot

1st Cordelia Evetss

2nd Alice Raill

3rd Elsa Miles

Class 413 Make a miniature floating garden

1st Stanley Auckland

2nd Elsa Miles

9 to 11 years

Class 414 A clock face made from sweets

1st Florie Miles

2nd Isobel Miles

3rd Joshua Ling

Class 415 A picture in pen, pencil, crayon, paint – any subject, A4 max.

1st Joe Auckland

2nd Florie Miles

3rd Isobel Miles

Class 416 A Birthday Card for the Queens 90th Birthday

1st Joe Auckland

2nd Florie Miles

Class 417 A collage made of natural materials – A4 max

1st Isobel Miles

2nd Florie Miles

Class 418 An animal model from fresh vegetable and/or fruit

material.

1st Isobel Miles

2nd Florie Miles

Class 420 A handmade item of jewellery

1st Kieran Evetts

2nd Florie Miles

Class 421 Handwritten poem on A4 paper

1st Florie Miles

2nd Jade Ling

Class 422 Decorate a T-Shirt

1st Florie Miles

2nd Isobel Miles

3rd Rohan Sudhaman

Class 423 An edible necklace

1st Joe Auckland

2nd Florie Miles

3rd Isobel Miles

Class 424 “90” for the Queens Birthday

1st Florie Miles

2nd Amy Ritson

3rd Samuel Ritson

12 to 16 years

Class 425 An origami model

1st Shania Stone

2nd Freya Jackson

Class 426 A painting or drawing – any subject – A4 max

1st Jenny Noakes

2nd Helena Nicolaides

3rd Freya Jackson

Class 428 A handwritten quotation

1st Helena Nicolaides

2nd Shania Stone

3rd Shania Stone

Class 430 Make and decorate a face mask

1st Shania Stone

2nd Shania Stone

3rd Robyn Peirce

Class 431 Decorate a T-Shirt

1st reya Jackson

Class 433 A papier mache of “90” for the Queens Birthday

1st Helena Nicolaides

Juniors 3 to 16 years

Class 434 Largest sunflower head

1st Joel Le Sueur

Childrens Cup 12-16 Yrs, Helena Nicolaides

Cup 8-11 Years, Florie Miles

Cup 5-7 Years, Elsa Miles

Cup Under 5 Years, Dominic Wright

The Sunflower Shield, Joel Le Sueur