Tour de Pudsey ahead for bank manager who braved world’s most dangerous road

A bank manager from Shefford is to cycle hundreds of miles along with colleagues for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Christopher Hubbard will be pedalling with 59 colleagues from the Lloyds Banking Group, riding the Tour de Pudsey with the aim of raising a total of £150,000 for the fund.

He will be cycling more than 300 miles from London to the town of Pudsey in Yorkshire in just over three days with the aim of raising £2,500.

Christopher, customer manager at Stevenage Queensway, once cycled the world’s most dangerous road in Bolivia.

He said: “I am very proud to be part of the Tour de Pudsey challenge with my fellow Lloyds Banking Group colleagues. I am a little apprehensive about what lies ahead, but I have trained hard and I am going to try to stay focused and think about all the money that will be raised and the difference that will make for BBC Children in Need. There is no way I am not going to complete this challenge.”

From September 13 to 16, the Lloyds Banking Group colleagues from across the UK will join one of three teams departing from London, Cardiff and Edinburgh to cycle to Yorkshire.

Tour de Pudsey is one of Lloyds Banking Group’s signature challenges for its charity of the year partnership with BBC Children in Need. The funds raised will help to ensure that children and young people in the UK can have a safe, happy and secure childhood and have the opportunity to reach their potential.

Stuart Beaver, director, partnership and community programmes, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We are hugely proud of and grateful to our colleagues for their fantastic fundraising for BBC Children in Need. The miles covered by the Tour de Pudsey riders will raise even more money for a great cause, and help towards our ambition to help Britain prosper.”

Jonathan Rigby, director of marketing and fundraising, BBC Children in Need, added: “Thank you to all of the Lloyds Banking Group colleagues for all that they do to raise money for BBC Children in Need. Their fundraising efforts never cease to amaze us and this challenge is no exception. The level of determination, endurance and positivity required to take on Tour de Pudsey will be no mean feat and we thank all of those involved. Every mile travelled and penny donated will go towards helping disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.”

Visit www.lloydsbank.com/childreninneed